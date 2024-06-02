I-T, EC teams conduct raids at Park Plaza hotel

Ludhiana, June 1
Teams of the Income Tax Department and the Election Commission raided Park Plaza hotel here late last night. Hotel’s proprietor and former AAP leader Jassi Khangura had recently joined the Congress and maintains close ties with Raja Warring. Sources added the raids were conducted after a tip off that large amounts of cash were kept at the hotel. The rooms where those close to Warring were staying, were thoroughly checked.
