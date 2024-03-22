ICAR-CIPHET, Globus Warehousing sign MoU

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 21

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research - Central Institute of Post-Harvest Engineering and Technology (ICAR-CIPHET) and Globus Warehousing and Trading Pvt Ltd have entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

Dr Nachiket Kotwaliwale, director, CIPHET, said, “This strategic partnership is geared towards advancing research in understanding the impact of moisture on food grains, exploring the efficacy of hermetic bags and developing alternative interventions for fumigation in the agricultural sector.”

Under the terms of the MoU, ICAR-CIPHET and Globus Warehousing and Trading Pvt Ltd will engage in joint research initiatives, facilitate technology transfer and provide comprehensive training programmes to enhance knowledge in post-harvest management practices in Punjab and Haryana.

“By combining our research capabilities with Globus Warehousing and Trading Pvt Ltd’s industry insights, we aim to drive innovation and address critical challenges in food grain storage and management,” added Dr SN Jha, deputy director general, ICAR.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.