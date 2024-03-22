ICAR-CIPHET, Globus Warehousing sign MoU

Ludhiana, March 21
The Indian Council of Agricultural Research - Central Institute of Post-Harvest Engineering and Technology (ICAR-CIPHET) and Globus Warehousing and Trading Pvt Ltd have entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU).
Dr Nachiket Kotwaliwale, director, CIPHET, said, “This strategic partnership is geared towards advancing research in understanding the impact of moisture on food grains, exploring the efficacy of hermetic bags and developing alternative interventions for fumigation in the agricultural sector.”
Under the terms of the MoU, ICAR-CIPHET and Globus Warehousing and Trading Pvt Ltd will engage in joint research initiatives, facilitate technology transfer and provide comprehensive training programmes to enhance knowledge in post-harvest management practices in Punjab and Haryana.
“By combining our research capabilities with Globus Warehousing and Trading Pvt Ltd’s industry insights, we aim to drive innovation and address critical challenges in food grain storage and management,” added Dr SN Jha, deputy director general, ICAR.
