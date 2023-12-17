ICU non-functional, 75-bed critical care unit at Civil Hospital on cards

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, December 16

Although the intensive care unit (ICU) is yet to start functioning at thr Civil Hospital, the department has now announced the opening of critical care unit. One the one hand, the department is in a rush to make new announcements; but on the other, the completed projects are still gathering the dust.

In September, Health Minister Balbir Singh had announced that intensive care unit of the Civil Hospital will be made operational which was lying non-operational due to lack of staff. Again in October, he promised the opening of the ICU within two months but it has failed to see the light of the day.

The plan was to convert the isolation ward at the first floor into an ICU. In the absence of an intensive care unit on the premises, seven to eight patients are referred from the Civil Hospital to other hospitals every day. The referral rate will decrease once the ICU becomes operational at the Civil Hospital.

Now, setting up of 75-bed critical care unit is being planned at Civil Hospital. The Health Services Director, Dr Hitinder Kaur, said the need to set up of this critical care centre was felt after they faced a difficult time during the pandemic as a result patients were shifted to ESIC Hospital.

During routine days, the unit will function normally but in case of any emergency it will be turned into an independent block with isolation facilities.

MCH expansion yet to be completed

The work for the expansion of Mother and Child Hospital is underway since 2022 and was to be completed by the end of this year. Seeing large work to be left for completion, the deadline was extended to March 2024 but still seeing large amount of work pending, seems it will once again miss the deadline.

The 100-bed hospital is being upgraded to 200-bed. Nearly 30-40 percent of the work is still pending. Although the contractor concerned has been asked to speed up the work but considering the speed, the task seems impossible.

Sukhwant Singh, Sub Divisional Officer, Punjab Health System Corporation, said they have written to the contractor concerned to speed up the work.