ICU non-operational, ventilators gathering dust at Civil Hospital due to want of staff

Patients coming for tertiary care are referred to other govt hospitals outside Ludhiana

The Covid isolation ward lying shut at Civil Hospital. ASHWANI DHIMAN



Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, August 31

In the absence of trained staff, ventilators at the Civil Hospital here are gathering dust. The intensive care unit (ICU) at the hospital also remains non-operational and left with no other option, patients coming for tertiary care are referred to other government hospitals located outside Ludhiana.

ICU set up during pandemic

The intensive care unit, along with ventilators, was set up during the Covid-19 pandemic and was made operational by deputing staff here but as the situation normalised, the employees were sent back to their place of postings and the ventilators had been left non-operational for want of staff.

There are a total of 33 ventilators, which include nine for newborn and the remaining for adults. The cost of one ventilator is around Rs 15 lakh but these could not be put to use due to want of staff.

The ICU, along with ventilators, was set up during the Covid-19 pandemic and was made operational by deputing staff here but as the situation normalised, the employees were sent back to their place of postings and the ventilators had been left non-operational for want of staff. On an average, seven-eight patients are daily referred to other hospitals by the Civil Hospital.

Already reeling under staff shortage, getting trained staff for operating ventilators seems a Herculean task now. In the present circumstances, it is the patients who have to bear the brunt. In the absence of the ICU services, they are referred to other government hospitals in Chandigarh or Patiala.

A patient, Kamla Rani, said her husband was brought to the Civil Hospital in an emergency condition but as soon as they reach the place, they were asked to take him to Government Hospital at Patiala due to lack of facilities here. “Ludhiana is such a big district but the district hospital lacks basic care and patients are forced to go to other hospitals,” she said.

Another patient rued that his son was in need of ICU care but was referred to Chandigarh by hospital staff. “With great difficulty, we arranged a private ambulance and took him there. The government is opening Aam Aadmi Clinics but the Civil Hospital lacks basic care infrastructure, which is sad,” he said.

Dr Harinder Sood, Senior Medical Officer, said the ventilators were lying unused due to lack of trained staff. “We have the infrastructure but employees are required. We need trained staff such as nurses, anaesthetists and medical officers round the clock who can use ventilators,” he said.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said the ventilators were functional but employees for operating them were not available. “I have already taken up the matter and written to the higher authorities for additional staff for making the ICU operational,” she said.

In January this year, 103 patients, in February 107, in March 127, in April 122, in May 172, in June 194 and in July 177 patients were referred from the Civil Hospital to other hospitals due to non-operational ICU facility.

