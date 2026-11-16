Identify parking zones near busy markets, deploy cops at key sites in Ludhiana

All-round management plan needed

Being a major industrial centre, Ludhiana has long been grappling with traffic congestion. The situation becomes severe during the festive season when increased shopping activity and a sudden influx of vehicles put the city’s road network under tremendous strain. Haphazard parking and encroachments aggravate the problem, often bringing traffic to a standstill. The authorities need to adopt a comprehensive traffic management strategy. Traffic police personnel should be deployed at busy intersections and strict action must be taken against illegal parking and traffic violations. Temporary one-way routes and diversions can be introduced in crowded markets to ensure smoother movement. The administration must also encourage the use of public transport and provide designated parking spaces on the outskirts of busy commercial zones. Additionally, smart traffic signals and closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera surveillance can help regulate traffic more efficiently. Public cooperation, civic discipline and effective enforcement are essential to making the city’s roads safer and congestion-free.

Novin Christopher

Act tough against encroachments

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The authorities must adopt a comprehensive traffic management plan, particularly during the festive season. Traffic police personnel should be deployed at major intersections, traffic lights, busy market areas and congestion-prone roads during peak hours. Strict action must be taken against illegal parking, encroachments and unauthorised roadside vendors. Parking spaces should be identified near markets. Valet parking should be made compulsory for big shops located in crowded markets. Traffic signals should be properly synchronised and alternative routes should be publicised on social media platforms to divert excess traffic. Heavy vehicles should be restricted from entering busy areas during peak hours. Public awareness campaigns should encourage people to follow traffic rules and use public transport. Better coordination between the Municipal Corporation (MC), traffic police and market associations is also essential. Regular monitoring and effective enforcement can significantly improve traffic conditions. The administration can also involve non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to assist them.

Harkamal Singh

Infra upgrades for long-term relief

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Managing festive traffic congestion requires a combination of immediate relief strategies and long-term infrastructural upgrades. As the state’s primary industrial hub, the city faces a massive surge in vehicle density during festivals. Civic and traffic authorities should implement targeted measures to ensure smoother traffic flow. Temporary ‘no-parking’ and ‘no-delivery’ corridors should be established during peak hours along congested commercial stretches. School grounds, government plots and vacant commercial lots should be designated as parking zones in the festive season. Eco-friendly shuttle services and e-rickshaws should be used to ferry shoppers to main markets. The authorities must deploy clear and reflective signage to create one-way circular traffic loops around major markets, reducing gridlock caused by vehicles attempting to make U-turns. Strictly enforcing the daytime ban on entry of heavy vehicles into the city is also crucial, alongside deploying additional traffic personnel and mobile towing vans at known bottlenecks.

Sukhdev Sharma Machhiwara

Check rising vehicle density

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The rapidly rising vehicle density needs to be checked by developing sustainable transport systems like bus rapid transport, metro, cycle lanes and pedestrian walkways, among others. The administration should enforce stricter rules on traffic signals, create adequate parking spaces and introduce speed limits to streamline traffic flow. Carpooling should be encouraged to reduce the number of vehicles on the road. Traffic police personnel should be deployed during peak hours at major intersections. The extension of shops and commercial activities onto roads and streets must also be checked. The e-challan system should be implemented on all roads across the city. The MC’s Town Planning Wing should actively plan and execute projects to curb the menace. A well-managed traffic system will help save time and fuel, along with reducing accidents and pollution.

RS Sembhi

Improve public transport system

The biggest factor causing traffic congestion is the lack of adequate parking spaces near major business and office areas. The problem is compounded by encroachments by shopkeepers and vendors. Officials are also guilty of looking the other way and concentrating on only one aspect—towing away improperly parked vehicles. While strict enforcement against encroachment and improper parking is the key, provision of adequate parking spaces is the most important requirement. At the same time, a convenient public transportation system with last-mile connectivity can also help deter people from using private vehicles.

Ravinder Mittal

Don’t allow vehicles to enter busy markets

Ludhiana is the business hub of the state and traffic congestion is common here. To prevent congestion, the administration should create parking facilities outside the busy markets. The entry of vehicles should be strictly prohibited in busy areas like Ghumar Mandi and Chaura Baazar. The administration must deploy additional traffic personnel and Home Guard volunteers to regulate vehicles. It can also introduce a one-way circular traffic system during peak festival weeks. It will ease traffic flow and make shopping safer and more convenient for the public.

Sucha Singh Sagar

Authorities must promote carpooling

Ludhiana currently has the highest number of registered vehicles and the highest per capita vehicle ownership among all districts of the state. To address the issue, the administration must ensure a vehicle-rationing system where ownership is restricted to a maximum of two cars per household. People must be allowed to purchase a new car only 10 to 15 years after the first purchase. Parking in front of houses, shops and hospitals must be strictly prohibited on busy roads. A nominal parking fee can also be charged for vehicles parked in front of residential properties. The authorities must promote public transport and encourage residents to carpool for daily commutes. Single-occupancy car trips should be avoided except in emergencies. Commercial use of personal cars should also be restricted. The government must construct more overbridges and underpasses, repair existing roads and create dedicated lanes for different modes of transport.

Mohd Saleem Farooqui

People must cooperate with administration

Residents must cooperate with the authorities by parking vehicles only at designated spaces. Additionally, proper parking facilities must be mandatory for all shops and shopping complexes. The authorities must come up with a clear lane system to separate slow-moving and fast-moving vehicles. They must construct overbridges and underpasses at every major intersection to ensure smooth traffic flow. Roads should be properly carpeted and designed for one-way traffic flow, wherever possible. The administration needs to introduce a metro facility to reduce the volume of private vehicles on the roads. The traffic police should actively monitor key areas using personnel and through traffic signals. Traffic rules and signals should also be integrated into the school curriculum. Teachers and parents must ensure that minors do not drive vehicles. The administration should encourage residents travelling to nearby offices to carpool.

Farzana Khan

Designated vending zones can help

Every holiday season, Ludhiana sees heavy traffic congestion. Shoppers, delivery trucks and other commuters clog major thoroughfares like Ferozepur Road, Chaura Baazar and Ghumar Mandi. Officials need to take proactive and focused action to bring sanity back to our streets. Intelligent traffic control, moderating movement of heavy vehicles, special parking spaces for the festive season, removing illegal roadside sellers and designated vending zones are some ways that can help curb the issue.

Gunreet Kaur