IDPD opposes increase in prices of essential drugs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 2

Indian Doctors for Peace and Development (IDPD) has termed the increase in the prices of essential medicines by 12.1 per cent as a retrograde step which will add to the out-of-pocket expenditure of poor patients and put a burden on them.

Dr Arun Mitra, president, IDPD, said a memorandum had been submitted by the association to the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) in October 2022, demanding streamlining of drug prices.

“We had demanded that drug prices be regulated at par with rationalisation of trade margins. The ex-factory price of a drug should be calculated on the basis of the cost involved in its production and the trade margin should be capped to a maximum of 30 per cent from the factory price to the consumer,” he said.

“All the chemicals which are labelled as medicines should be included in the list of essential medicines because medicines are not a choice of the patient. Therefore, it is important to bring more drugs under the Drug Price Control Order (DPCO).”

Dr GS Grewal, former president, Punjab Medical Council, said they had met NPPA chairpersons on several occasions in the past and got the prices of coronary stents reduced.

Earlier, the prices of essential medicines had been raised by 0.5 to 4 per cent but this time, the raise is exorbitant, he added.