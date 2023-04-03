IDPD opposes increase in prices of essential drugs

Ludhiana, April 2
Indian Doctors for Peace and Development (IDPD) has termed the increase in the prices of essential medicines by 12.1 per cent as a retrograde step which will add to the out-of-pocket expenditure of poor patients and put a burden on them.
Dr Arun Mitra, president, IDPD, said a memorandum had been submitted by the association to the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) in October 2022, demanding streamlining of drug prices.
“We had demanded that drug prices be regulated at par with rationalisation of trade margins. The ex-factory price of a drug should be calculated on the basis of the cost involved in its production and the trade margin should be capped to a maximum of 30 per cent from the factory price to the consumer,” he said.
“All the chemicals which are labelled as medicines should be included in the list of essential medicines because medicines are not a choice of the patient. Therefore, it is important to bring more drugs under the Drug Price Control Order (DPCO).”
Dr GS Grewal, former president, Punjab Medical Council, said they had met NPPA chairpersons on several occasions in the past and got the prices of coronary stents reduced.
Earlier, the prices of essential medicines had been raised by 0.5 to 4 per cent but this time, the raise is exorbitant, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi in Surat today to challenge his conviction in defamation case
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, chief ministers of three Congress-rul...
'Go and appeal but why this drama': BJP on Rahul Gandhi's expected show of strength in Surat
Rahul is expected to be accompanied by Rajasthan CM Ashok Ge...
Amritpal Singh trail: Uttar Pradesh gurdwara under scanner after CCTV footage found 'missing'
Police team in Pilibhit to investigate the matter
Video: Here is what Deep Sidhu's girlfriend said on Amritpal Singh, reviving 'Waris Punjab De'
Deep Sidhu's girlfriend visits Golden Temple on actor's b’da...
Police recover arms, explosives from package suspected to be dropped by drone in J-K's Samba
Package contains three China-made pistols, six magazines, 48...