If voted to power, AAP will provide better education, health services, say candidates

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 4

After filing nominations, AAP candidates are busy in the election campaign in their respective constituencies.

Dr KNS Kang in Dakha.

During campaigning, the candidates are not only sharing information about the party’s poll promises, but also giving assurances to people for redressal of local issues, if AAP is voted to power in the state.

The AAP candidate from Ludhiana West, Gurpreet Bassi (Gogi) said, “Along with highlighting the party’s poll promises with the people, we are assuring them that local issues will also be resolved on a priority basis. The issues like uncovered garbage dumps, poor waste management, contaminated water supply, choked sewers and others in different areas need to be addressed.”

“If the AAP comes to power, free and better health services will be provided. Mohalla clinics will be opened. The education sector will see major reforms,” Gogi added.

The AAP candidate from Payal, Manwinder Singh Giaspura said, “Seriously ill patients are generally referred from one government hospital to another due to lack of facilities and specialists here. Many times, patients died without getting the required treatment. We promise to provide free and better health services to the people here as the AAP Government did in Delhi.” “Whenever we go to campaign, people share various issues faced by them. We will highlight redressal of such problems in our manifesto too,” he added.

The candidates are also promising Rs1,000 per month to all women above 18 years and free 300 electricity units per month.

The AAP candidate from the Atam Nagar constituency, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, said, “Lack of development and drugs menace are major issues in the Atam Nagar constituency.”

Sidhu said he would ensure development of the constituency and eliminate drugs if the AAP is voted to power. “There are a number of small industries in the Atam Nagar constituency. I will work to resolve all issues being faced by the industry,” he added. During his election campaign today, the AAP candidate from Dakha constituency, Dr KNS Kang, said declining education, healthcare and administrative sectors in Punjab needed immediate attention. He highlighted lack of facilities and doctors at government dispensaries.