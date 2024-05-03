If voted to power again, BJP will deprive people of basic rights: Congress’s Boparai

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh / Raikot / Payal, May 2

Fatehgarh Sahib MP and Congress’ candidate for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections Dr Amar Singh Boparai cautioned the electorate of the Amargarh and Raikot Assembly segments of the Fatehagarh Sahib parliamentary constituency, against ‘sinister designs’ of the NDA coalition led by PM Narendra Modi. He said if the BJP is chosen to power again, it would deprive common people of the Fundamental Rights by altering the Constitution.

Boparai accused the BJP of spreading hatred among members of various communities through authoritarian administration and saffronisation of Central Agencies.

Addressing gatherings at Payal, Kup Kalan, Jitwal Kalan, Kanganwal, Baurhai Kalan, Rohira, Jandali Kalan, Dehliz Kalan, Jandali Road, Nathowal and Raikot, Boparai alleged the pro-corporate policies of the NDA have harmed the nation in general and the border state in particular.

“Unfortunately, the Union Government led by Modi, instead of accepting its failures in various sectors, is trying to grab power once again by befooling the public through fake promises and ‘jumlas’,” said Boparai, regretting that Modi is openly violates guidelines of Election Commission of India by uttering casteist and discriminatory statements against various communities.

Calling upon regional leaders and workers to work in tandem to surpass the earlier lead of over 94,000 votes, Boparai said village-level and ward-level leaders, besides workers were the foundation of the party’s organisational setup.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Fatehgarh Sahib #Lok Sabha #Mandi