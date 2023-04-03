IIFL JITO Ahimsa Run attracts huge participation of residents

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 2

A large number of residents (men, women, boys and girls) of Ludhiana and its nearby places took part in the IIFL Ahimsa Run, organised by the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) here today. The event was held on the eve of the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Mahavir Swami at the Kisan Mela Ground, Punjab Agricultural University.

In the 10-km run, Himanshu and Jasveer Kaur emerged winners in the men’s and women’s sections, respectively, whereas in 5-km run, Farooq Chaudhary came out triumphant in the men’s category and Arya Negi in the women’s section.

In 10-km run for men, Manjit secured the second position and Varinder Singh finished at the third place. In the women’s section, Meet Kaur and Ranjit Kaur bagged the second and third positions, respectively.

In the 5-km run (men), Rahul Sangwan and Pankaj Jain finished at second and third places, respectively, whereas Jasbit Kaur and Monika Garg secured second and third positions, respectively, in the women’s section.

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik, Commissioner of Police Mandeep Sidhu and Joint Commissioner of Police Saumya Mishra flagged off the run.

Organisers Komal Kumar Jain, Adish Jain, Ankita Oswal, Rajiv Jain and Manju Jain congratulated the winners and thanked participants on the successful completion of the event.