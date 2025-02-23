IIIT introduces MTech course

The Indian Institute of Information Technology, Una, today approved the introduction of a new postgraduate programme in the School of Electronics, starting from the 2025-26 academic year. The decision was taken at the Senate meeting of the institute today.

According to a press release by Director Manish Gaur, the Senate approved the introduction of MTech in microelectronics and very large scale integrated circuits design with an intake of 20 seats. The programme is designed to meet the needs of professionals in the semiconductor industry and aligns with the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), read the press release. The Director said the Senate also approved the merging of BTech IT and BTech CSE courses in view of the largely common syllabus between the two.