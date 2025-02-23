DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ludhiana / IIIT introduces MTech course

IIIT introduces MTech course

The Indian Institute of Information Technology, Una, today approved the introduction of a new postgraduate programme in the School of Electronics, starting from the 2025-26 academic year. The decision was taken at the Senate meeting of the institute today. According...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Una, Updated At : 05:51 AM Feb 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Indian Institute of Information Technology, Una, today approved the introduction of a new postgraduate programme in the School of Electronics, starting from the 2025-26 academic year. The decision was taken at the Senate meeting of the institute today.

According to a press release by Director Manish Gaur, the Senate approved the introduction of MTech in microelectronics and very large scale integrated circuits design with an intake of 20 seats. The programme is designed to meet the needs of professionals in the semiconductor industry and aligns with the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), read the press release. The Director said the Senate also approved the merging of BTech IT and BTech CSE courses in view of the largely common syllabus between the two.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper