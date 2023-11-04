IKG-PTU youth fest: Coke Studio entertains audience on Day 2

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 3

The second day of the IKG-PTU youth festival underway at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC), Ludhiana was marked by poster-making, on the spot painting, mehndi, collage-making, skit, mime, classical vocal solo and classical instrumental solo. “It was an incredible display of talent and unity. Creativity of the students was stimulated through literary and creative activities like debate, elocution, story, poem, and essay writing,” an official said.

Sameer Sharma, Assistant Director, Youth Affairs, IKGPTU said it is important to facilitate the holistic development of the youth to ensure the development of our nation. Dr MS Toor, a retired professor from PAU attended the event as IKG-PTU observer.

The live performance by the renowned Coke studio in the open air theatre at the venue set the tempo for the evening. GNDEC principal Sehijpal Singh, Dr KS Mann, Dr Parampal Singh and prof Jaswant Singh Taur expressed gratitude to the attendees who marked their presence on the second day.