Ilegal colonies: GLADA got 12 FIRs filed against builders

Ludhiana, March 21
The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) yesterday got registered as many as 12 FIRs against colonisers for building illegal colonies in the industrial hub. The cases were registered under Section 36 of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act, 1995.
The Dehlon police registered two such FIRs against the owner of Sharav Infrastructure Private Limited for building an illegal colony, Maharaj Aggarsen Enclave, at Khanpur village and they also sold plots to buyers. Another FIR was lodged against Sanjiv Kumar, who built an illegal colony, Ridhi Enclave, at Jassar village.
The Sadar police also registered two FIRs against two unidentified colonisers after finding two illegal colonies at Mehmudpura and Sangowal, respectively.
The Dugri police registered one FIR against RC Coloniser of Phase 2, Urban Estate, for building a residential colony, International Heights.
The Sahnewal police registered two FIRs against two unidentified colonisers for building illegal colonies at Jaspal Bangar and Sahnewal, respectively.
The Jamalpur police registered three cases against colonisers for building illegal colonies in Bhamian Kalan. In the first case, two colonisers, Raj Kumar and Ravinder Singh, of Moti Nagar were booked for developing an illegal residential colony in the industrial area. Another case was registered by the Jamalpur police against Varinder Kumar, Anmol Sharma and Ravinder Singh of the Samrala road area for building an illegal colony, Aone City, in the Industrial Area, which was against the norms. An FIR was registered by the Jamalpur police against Varinder Kumar of Sector 32, Samrala road, for building illegal colony in the Industrial Area.
Meanwhile, the Koom Kalan police also registered a case against a coloniser, Inderpreet Singh, of Jamalpur for developing an illegal colony, Guru Nanak Nagar, as the developer had failed to obtain any licence from GLADA. The Meharban police also registered a case against Nachatar Singh of Atal Nagar for building a colony, Khalsa Enclave, at Gonsgarh village.
