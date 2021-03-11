Ilegal ultrasound centre raid: Health Dept to question expecting women

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 19

After yesterday’s seizure of illegal ultrasound machine from Rishi Nagar by the Health Department, pregnant women, who visited this centre, are on the radar of the authorities concerned.

The Health Department will now be checking record of the centre and information will also be sought from the woman, who has been arrested in this regard.

The Civil Surgeon, Dr SP Singh said, “Since the centre was being run illegally, we will be getting in touch with all those women, who came here for scan. Sex determination test is illegal. The case will be further be probed to know more details and the modus operandi of the accused.”

Civil Surgeon did not rule out the possibility of illegal abortions too being carried out at this centre. “We have recovered few tools, which are used in medical termination of pregnancy. So, there is possibility that abortions were also being done here,” he said.

At the time of the raid, four women were present at the centre. The maternity home was being run in a three-storey building, which also had facilities for admission, an operation theatre and labour room. Prenatal sex determination was banned in India in 1994 under the Pre-conception and Pre-natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, 1994.