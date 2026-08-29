DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Illegal banners hide traffic signages in Ludhiana as MC fails to act

Illegal banners hide traffic signages in Ludhiana as MC fails to act

article_Author
Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:59 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An illegal banner covers a signage on Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman
Advertisement

What is supposed to guide commuters across Ludhiana is increasingly being used for political and religious advertisements. Direction boards and other public signboards at several locations have been covered with political and religious banners and hoardings, leaving commuters struggling to read information meant for them.

Advertisement

The illegal political and religious hoardings hide signboards on Pakhowal Road, Preet Palace Road, Haibowal Road, Jagraon bridge, Chandigarh Road, Dugri Road and around Mata Rani Chowk, besides other locations.

Advertisement

Under provisions governing advertisements in the city, the civic body has the power to impose penalties amounting up to Rs 50,000 for unauthorised advertisements.

Advertisement

The Punjab Municipal Outdoor Advertisement Policy also bars advertisements from being put up without the permission of the competent authority.

The issue has also been flagged by the district administration in the past. Directions have been issued during earlier drives to remove unauthorised advertisements from public properties. Yet, despite repeated warnings and drives, political and religious hoardings continue to return to public spaces.

Advertisement

Jaspal Singh, a resident of the Pakhowal Road area, said: “Signboards on key roads are crucial, hence banners should be removed from them.”

The MC itself had issued a public notice in December 2023, asking violators to remove unauthorised political, social and religious banners and hoardings from signages and public properties within 15 days.

Neeraj Jain, in-charge of the advertisement wing of the MC, said: “I have already given instructions to superintendents of all zones to remove all illegal political and other hoardings. I will issue directions again and challans will also be imposed.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts