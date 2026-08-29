Illegal banners hide traffic signages in Ludhiana as MC fails to act

What is supposed to guide commuters across Ludhiana is increasingly being used for political and religious advertisements. Direction boards and other public signboards at several locations have been covered with political and religious banners and hoardings, leaving commuters struggling to read information meant for them.

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The illegal political and religious hoardings hide signboards on Pakhowal Road, Preet Palace Road, Haibowal Road, Jagraon bridge, Chandigarh Road, Dugri Road and around Mata Rani Chowk, besides other locations.

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Under provisions governing advertisements in the city, the civic body has the power to impose penalties amounting up to Rs 50,000 for unauthorised advertisements.

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The Punjab Municipal Outdoor Advertisement Policy also bars advertisements from being put up without the permission of the competent authority.

The issue has also been flagged by the district administration in the past. Directions have been issued during earlier drives to remove unauthorised advertisements from public properties. Yet, despite repeated warnings and drives, political and religious hoardings continue to return to public spaces.

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Jaspal Singh, a resident of the Pakhowal Road area, said: “Signboards on key roads are crucial, hence banners should be removed from them.”

The MC itself had issued a public notice in December 2023, asking violators to remove unauthorised political, social and religious banners and hoardings from signages and public properties within 15 days.

Neeraj Jain, in-charge of the advertisement wing of the MC, said: “I have already given instructions to superintendents of all zones to remove all illegal political and other hoardings. I will issue directions again and challans will also be imposed.”