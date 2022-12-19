 'Illegal' buildings proliferate, MC in slumber : The Tribune India

'Illegal' buildings proliferate, MC in slumber

'Illegal' buildings proliferate, MC in slumber

An 'illegal' commercial building under construction on Sua Road.



Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, December 18

Even as illegal commercial buildings continue to come up in almost every part of the city without any regulatory or enforcement action from the building branch of the Municipal Corporation, illegal constructions are rampant in areas under the Zone C allegedly with active connivance of field staff and tacit ‘go ahead’ from the supervisory official Assistant Town Planner (ATP).

DC asked to act

  • Council of RTI Activists secretary Arvind Sharma had moved the Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) over the menace of rampant illegal construction activity in the city which had compounded the traffic problem.
  • The PSHRC has issued directions to the DC through its office memo dated December 8, 2022 to take up the matter with senior officials of the Municipal Corporation and take action as per the law.

In this regard, a functionary of Residents’ Welfare Society Parminder Singh has lodged a complaint with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann saying the entire field staff and supervisory officials of the MC building branch in Zone C had apparently joined hands with the unscrupulous builders and over a dozen illegal commercial buildings were presently under various stages of construction in full knowledge of officials.

Attaching photographic evidence with the complaint, copies of which have also been sent to the Principal Secretary, Local Government, Punjab; Director of Local Bodies, Punjab; Chief Vigilance Officer; Local Government, Punjab, and the MC Commissioner, the complainant has alleged that illegal commercial buildings were under construction at many locations, including Daba Road, Overlock Road, Gill Road, Miller Ganj, Daba-Lohara Road, Sua Road and Giaspura.

“Even after specific complaints of illegal building activity and blatant violation of building rules and bylaws was made in writing to MC officials of C-Zone, no action was taken to stop the construction work. Challans might have been issued under section 269 of the Municipal Corporation Act to some of the violators but no follow up action like demolition of non-compoundable violations has been carried out nor have the challans been processed and composition fee recovered from builders. This points towards collusion of MC employees and officials with the builders,” said the complainant.

Parminder has urged the government to fix the responsibility of field staff and officials of the MC for illegal constructions and take action against them for connivance with the builders and dereliction of duty.

ATP denies allegations

ATP of Zone-C Sunil Kumar, however, denied allegations of connivance while claiming that challans under section 269 had been issued in almost all cases of violations and further action like processing of challan and recovery of composition fee were underway. “Action as per rules would be taken against violators and non-compoundable violations would be demolished,” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Mumbai-based Sargam Koushal wins Mrs World 2022, crown back in India after 21 years

2
Entertainment

Amid furore over Deepika Padukone’s saffron bikini in Besharam Rang, Smriti Irani’s old video in similar dress raises eyebrows

3
Trending

SpiceJet pilot's in-flight announcement in funny Hindi poetry leaves passengers on board chuckling; airline reacts to wordplay of 'Captain Cool'

4
Nation

'India should not forget…': Pak minister Shazia Marri uses nuclear threat, backtracks

5
Sports

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win their third World Cup title

6
Punjab

As many as 15 vehicles collide due to dense fog on Delhi-Amritsar GT road in Fatehgarh Sahib; several injured

7
Patiala

Police nab gangster linked with Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Patiala

8
Nation

1971 India-Pakistan war: Hero of Longewala post Bhairon Singh Rathore battling health issues at AIIMS in Jodhpur

9
World

Top Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti arrested after criticism of death penalty

10
Nation

Government has shown red card to many obstacles thwarting development of North East region: PM Modi

Don't Miss

View All
Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is a pure treat; video goes viral
Punjab

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

At 6.9°C, Ut colder than Shimla
Chandigarh

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Top News

BSF spots drones in Punjab’s Gurdaspur; search operation launched

BSF spots drones in Punjab's Gurdaspur; search operation launched

Are spotted at Chandu Wadala Post and Kassowal Post at aroun...

Very dense fog over Northwest India for next 5 days: IMD

Dense fog to envelop northwest India over next 5 days: IMD

Visibility over Amritsar, Patiala, Bareilly, Lucknow and Bah...

NIA raids Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's house at Taj Towers in Mohali

NIA raids Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's house at Taj Towers in Mohali

Sources say questioning is regarding the interference of gan...

Himachal CM Sukhu tests positive for covid, meeting with PM cancelled

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu tests positive for covid; meeting with PM cancelled

The meeting was a courtesy call on behalf of Sukhu after ass...

Indian-American entrepreneur Tanya Bathija dies after cottage catches fire

Indian-American entrepreneur Tanya Bathija dies after cottage catches fire

Bathija's father woke up early to exercise before work on De...


Cities

View All

3 smuggle tramadol tablets, nabbed in Amritsar

3 smuggle tramadol tablets, nabbed in Amritsar

Year on, identity of man killed over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Templeunknown

Fraud worth crores detected at hospital in Tarn Taran

Attacked by husband, woman succumbs to injuries at Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Adesh Partap Singh Kairon’s adviser gets extortion call from Pak-based terrorist

Snatchers on prowl: At 137, Chandigarh sees highest number of cases in 4 years

Snatchers on prowl: At 137, Chandigarh sees highest number of cases in 4 years

Chandigarh: Redevelopment tender awarded, world-class railway station in offing

7 years on, work set to start on 2nd PGI multi-level parking in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Sector 2 residents to move High Court over road through green belt

Space constraint mars mother & child centre at GMSH-16 in Chandigarh

Traffic likely to be affected in parts of central Delhi because of farmer body’s protest

Traffic likely to be affected in parts of Delhi because of farmer body's protest

AIIMS-Delhi server attack case: Move to seek Interpol help on IP addresses of emails from China

Heroin worth Rs 1.5 cr seized, six nabbed

Delhi BJP headed for revamp

Delhi logs 10 Covid cases

Latifpura residents reject govt’s rehab offer

Latifpura residents reject govt’s rehab offer

Sheds set up at site to shelter the voiceless

5,000 km & counting, cycle of world peace reaches city

Open House: Do you agree with the state government’s claim of keeping strict check on corruption?

Five years on, no end to issues facing Jalandhar residents, projects hang fire

DGP announces reward for cops

DGP announces reward for cops

Talwar takes over as DCC chief

No stopping city players from making big at global level; better infra is all they need

Open House: What should be done to curb rising pollution levels and make air cleaner in the city?

GADVASU's dog show a big draw

Residents fume over missing public transport system in Patiala

Residents fume over missing public transport system in Patiala

Mid-day meal workers protest in Patiala

700 boxes of illicit liquor seized in Patiala, 2 held

Three run over by train in Rajpura

Devotees throng Fatehgarh Sahib gurdwara ahead of Shaheedi Jor Mela