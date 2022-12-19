'Illegal' buildings proliferate, MC in slumber

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, December 18

Even as illegal commercial buildings continue to come up in almost every part of the city without any regulatory or enforcement action from the building branch of the Municipal Corporation, illegal constructions are rampant in areas under the Zone C allegedly with active connivance of field staff and tacit ‘go ahead’ from the supervisory official Assistant Town Planner (ATP).

DC asked to act Council of RTI Activists secretary Arvind Sharma had moved the Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) over the menace of rampant illegal construction activity in the city which had compounded the traffic problem.

The PSHRC has issued directions to the DC through its office memo dated December 8, 2022 to take up the matter with senior officials of the Municipal Corporation and take action as per the law.

In this regard, a functionary of Residents’ Welfare Society Parminder Singh has lodged a complaint with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann saying the entire field staff and supervisory officials of the MC building branch in Zone C had apparently joined hands with the unscrupulous builders and over a dozen illegal commercial buildings were presently under various stages of construction in full knowledge of officials.

Attaching photographic evidence with the complaint, copies of which have also been sent to the Principal Secretary, Local Government, Punjab; Director of Local Bodies, Punjab; Chief Vigilance Officer; Local Government, Punjab, and the MC Commissioner, the complainant has alleged that illegal commercial buildings were under construction at many locations, including Daba Road, Overlock Road, Gill Road, Miller Ganj, Daba-Lohara Road, Sua Road and Giaspura.

“Even after specific complaints of illegal building activity and blatant violation of building rules and bylaws was made in writing to MC officials of C-Zone, no action was taken to stop the construction work. Challans might have been issued under section 269 of the Municipal Corporation Act to some of the violators but no follow up action like demolition of non-compoundable violations has been carried out nor have the challans been processed and composition fee recovered from builders. This points towards collusion of MC employees and officials with the builders,” said the complainant.

Parminder has urged the government to fix the responsibility of field staff and officials of the MC for illegal constructions and take action against them for connivance with the builders and dereliction of duty.

ATP denies allegations

ATP of Zone-C Sunil Kumar, however, denied allegations of connivance while claiming that challans under section 269 had been issued in almost all cases of violations and further action like processing of challan and recovery of composition fee were underway. “Action as per rules would be taken against violators and non-compoundable violations would be demolished,” he said.