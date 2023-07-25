Illegal call centre: Now, Congress leader nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 24

Days after busting an alleged illegal call centre and arresting 30 persons for allegedly duping several people, including foreigners, now the police have nabbed a Congress leader for his alleged involvement in the case. He has been identified as Sahil Kapoor who is the block president of the Congress in the Atam Nagar constituency. He had recently appointed as the block president. Sahil had allegedly been on the run since the day the raid took place at the call centre. It came to light that he was allegedly involved in activities of the call centre.

