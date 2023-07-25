Illegal call centre: Now, Congress leader nabbed

Ludhiana, July 24
Days after busting an alleged illegal call centre and arresting 30 persons for allegedly duping several people, including foreigners, now the police have nabbed a Congress leader for his alleged involvement in the case. He has been identified as Sahil Kapoor who is the block president of the Congress in the Atam Nagar constituency. He had recently appointed as the block president. Sahil had allegedly been on the run since the day the raid took place at the call centre. It came to light that he was allegedly involved in activities of the call centre.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament Monsoon session: Several opposition MPs move notices seeking discussion on Manipur situation
The Monsoon Session has seen repeated adjournments in the fa...
Pakistan intruder killed as BSF foils narcotic smuggling along international border in J-K's Samba
Four kilograms of narcotic substance was recovered from the ...
North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles after US submarine arrives in South Korea
North Korea's missile launches is called a 'grave provocatio...
Video: Karnataka youth swept away by overflowing waters in a blink while creating instagram reels
With rivers and rivulets in spate, many waterfalls have come...
Flash flood in Kullu’s Garsa valley; 5 houses completely destroyed, 15 damaged partially
Few livestock were also washed away in the flash flood but n...