Illegal change of land use: GLADA orders seizure of property, imposes penalty

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, June 11

In a rare step, the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has ordered for the forfeiture of a residential plot 400 sq yds with structure and also imposed a penalty equal to 10 per cent of the total cost of the property upon the allottee for conversion of residential land into a commercial complex.

In an office order no 1876 dated June 7, 2023, the GLADA Estate Officer (Regulatory) Dr Baljinder Singh Dhillon has intimated the allottee Amarjit Kaur of Plot No 2519, Phase I, Urban Estate, Dugri that illegal (commercial) construction had been raise on the said plot and the violation (illegal change of land use) had not been removed even after notices (4262 dated November 3, 2022 & 292 dated January 23, 2023) were issued to the allottee as per rules governing the allotment.

“Therefore, I, Baljinder Singh Dhillon, Estate Officer, GLADA, have arrived at the conclusion that terms and conditions of the agreement have been violated by the allotment which called for action under Section 45(3) of the Punjab Regional and Town Planning and Development Act. It has, therefore, been decided that the said plot, along with structure raised on it, be forfeited along with 10 per cent of the total consideration money in favour of GLADA,” said the final orders made by the EO in this regard.

The brazen violation by the allottee and failure of the GLADA authorities to take cognisance of the unlawful act was reported in these columns on November 30, 2022.

It was on a complaint lodged by one Rachpal Singh Gabria that the Vigilance Department, Branch-3, had directed the Principal Secretary, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, to probe the violation. In his complaint, Gabria alleged that as per information provided by the GLADA under the RTI Act, it was stated that the said property was a residential plot and it could not be used for any purpose other than the one it was allotted for.