Illegal change of land use in LIT colonies: Violations continue despite change of guard

Even after a stern warning by the new chairman of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT), Tarsem Singh Bhinder, against illegal construction activities and violations of terms and conditions of allotment of plots/properties, many Trust colonies are turning into commercial hubs, much to the annoyance and inconvenience of bona fide residents of the colonies. The maximum amount of violations of building bylaws can be seen in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar among all LIT colonies.

According to a complaint lodged by a resident of F-block and secretary of the Council of RTI Activists, Arvind Sharma, illegal construction activities are rampant in D, E, F, G and H blocks of the colony, with violations galore on main road along the ‘abandoned’ city centre project.

In his complaint to senior officials of Local Government Department and LIT Chairman, Sharma said: “The colony no longer looks residential as commercial establishments have come up in majority of residential plots and flats and shop-cum-flats (SCFs) have been illegally converted into shop-cum-offices (SCOs). At some places, two or three residential flats have been clubbed together to raise commercial complexes and showrooms.”

He alleged that the violations were well within the knowledge, or were rather happening with the tacit approval of field staff and supervisory officials of the LIT, which was evident from the fact that little or no action was being taken against the violations even after repeated complaints being filed with photographic evidence.

Taking note of the complaint, LIT Chairman Tarsem Singh Bhinder said he had called for a spot survey report of sites where violations were being committed by allottees and action would be taken against the violators as per rules. He said even before the filing of complaint, special staff had been deployed to prepare lists of illegal commercial buildings, instances of illegal change of land use and other violations being committed by allottees in Trust colonies.

“No defaulter will be spared and after giving due notice as per law, we shall resort to stern action which might also lead to the cancellation of land allotment,” he added.

Tarsem Bhinder was only recently appointed the new LIT Chairman in September at a time when the working of LIT was under scanner, especially after former chairperson Raman Balasubramaniam was booked by the Vigilance Department for alleged illegal allotment of plots during his tenure.

After taking over, Bhinder had promised to take strict action against all violations. However, they continue unabated despite change of guard.

