Illegal change of land use: Punjab CM marks probe to Local Bodies Director

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, November 23

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has marked a probe to the Principal Secretary, Local Government, and Director of Local Bodies to initiate action against violations regarding illegal change of land use (commercial use of residential properties) in colonies under the jurisdiction of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT).

The move comes in response to a complaint lodged by Council of Engineers (CoE) regarding illegal change of land use and removal of MS grills by several allottees of properties to provide illegal access to commercial establishments in LIT colonies.

In the complaint lodged with Chief Minister’s Office and Department of Local Government, CoE president Kapil Arora had said that the MS grills installed by the LIT to prevent illegal commercial activities in residential properties had been removed or damaged by shortening the size of grills. These grills had been installed by the LIT along the pavement of the main road near City Centre in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar Colony on Pakhowal Road, Arora had said.

The engineers’ body had pointed out that LIT officials had failed to act against the offenders who had caused damage to public property in this manner and had also violated the terms and conditions of the allotment of residential plots/properties.

The complaint added that recently, a few EWS plots in the locality had been converted for commercial activities by opening illegal entries towards the road on rear side and fixing shutters/gates unlawfully.

The CoE said these activities were happening with the alleged connivance of concerned officials of the LIT and despite being fully aware of the facts, the LIT had not registered any FIR against the offenders.

Arora had made an appeal to the government to order an investigation into the violations by offenders and to take necessary action against officials concerned of the LIT for their failure to act as per law.

LIT officials complicit in violations: CoE



