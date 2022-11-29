Illegal colonies: GLADA gets two FIRs registered

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 28

Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has got FIRs registered against the colonisers of two illegal colonies, which were being developed at Kaneja village of the district by ignoring government orders. GLADA Junior Engineer Sangharshveer Singh had submitted complaints to the police against the accused, after which the FIRs were registered.

In the first incident, an FIR was registered against Sukhwinder Pal of Bal Singh Nagar at the Meharban police station. The accused was developing an illegal colony named ‘Sri Bala Ji Enclave’ at Kaneja village in violation of the government orders.

In the other case, the Meharban police booked two persons for developing an illegal colony named ‘Dream City 5’ at the same village. The accused have been identified as Joga Singh and Arun Kumar, both residents of College Road.

A large number of illegal colonies have come up in the areas within the MC’s jurisdiction under the nose of authorities concerned. The picture remains the same in the areas outside MC’s jurisdiction, which are managed by the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority.