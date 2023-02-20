Illegal colony being constructed in Lohara, civic body officials in slumber

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, February 19

Contrary to tall claims of the state government against development of unlicensedcolonies, an illegal colony is coming up on Lohara Road in the city limits (under Zone-C), that too on shamlat land (village common land) in blatant violation of relevant provisions of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act (PAPRA) and the Punjab Village Common Land Act.

Ironically, the officials concerned of the building branch (C-Zone) have miserably failed to rein in the defiant developer even after making claims that a challan has been issued and further construction work has been stopped at the site.

Taking full advantage of the lackadaisical attitude of MC officials, the developer was wooing gullible people to buy plots in this industrial colony and the illegal colony was being advertised widely on social media as well as print and electronic media – with no mention of statutory requirements like license number and registration from GLADA/RERA.

Social activist Rachpal Singh Gabria has lodged a complaint with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in this regard. Copies of the complaint have also been sent to the Principal Secretary, Local Government Department, Punjab; Director, Local Bodies, Punjab and Chief Vigilance Officer, Local Government, Punjab.

Alleging that the said illegal colony, being developed in erstwhile agricultural land without CLU (change of land use) or license for development of a colony from the competent authority, Gabria said the developer was reportedly connected to the persons who had earlier carved out a colony in loh/langar land at Giaspura village. “It was not only a violation of PAPRA and the Municipal Corporation Act but an offence of illegal occupation on village common land for which criminal action is called for,” said the complaint.

He called for an immediate probe in the issue with directions to officials concerned to sternly stop the ongoing work. “At the same time, role of field staff and supervisory officials be looked into and responsibility fixed for their negligence and/or collusion, if any,” added Gabria.