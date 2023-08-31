Illegal colony developer booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 30

For allegedly violating the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation (PAPR) Act, developer of an unauthorised colony has been booked by the police. The suspect has been identified as Krishan Lal of Kundanpuri area, Civil Lines, here.

Junior Engineer of GLADA Sangharshveer Singh has submitted a complaint to the Meharban police against Krishan for developing an unauthorised colony, Dabur Colony, at Kaneja village.

He alleged that the suspect had not taken any permission from GLADA for the colony. Hence, he violated the PAPR Act. A case has been registered.