'Illegal' commercial buildings continue to flourish in Ludhiana

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, February 26

A city-based RTI activist, Arvind Sharma, has lodged a complaint with Principal Secretary, Local Government, Punjab, with copies to Chief Vigilance Officer, Local Government and the MC Commissioner over construction of ‘illegal’ commercial building in posh areas of the city, especially in the D-zone. He alleged that at least eight commercial buildings were coming up in blatant violations of building norms.

“Illegal construction is continuing without approved building plan, excess coverage, illegal change of land use, misuse of parking area for other purposes, house line violation,” alleged the complainant.

Attaching photographic evidence of under-construction commercial buildings in Model Town — opposite Pal Hospital and near Tikona Park, adjoining Indoor Stadium on Pakhowal Road, one shop with basement in main market on Pakhowal Road and three shops with basements near Pakhowal Road and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar crossing, the complainant added that repeated complaints lodged with MC official concerned, Assistant Town Planner and area building inspectors had failed to evoke any response.

Citing provisions of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, Sharma said field staff (building inspectors) were supposed to stop any illegal construction, but they are ignoring the violations.

The complainant emphasised that unless the government took stringent action against field staff and their supervisory officials such as fixing their responsibility and taking disciplinary action for delinquency, the menace of illegal construction in the city would continue, or rather proliferate.

At the same time, there was a dire need to create fear of law in the minds of offenders by lodging criminal proceedings against them as per provisions of MC Act, he added.