Illegal commercial buildings thrive in GLADA colonies

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, November 22

Little or half-hearted action being taken against unscrupulous builders for carrying out illegal commercial activity by the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) is leading to the proliferation of illegal commercial buildings in most of the GLADA colonies in the city.

Residential buildings were being converted partly or fully into commercial establishments (shops or showrooms), land use was being changed without approval from the competent authority and buildings norms were being flouted with impunity by allottees while action by GLADA authorities, in most cases, remained confined to paper work.

That builders have no fear of the law is evident from construction of several shops in place of an LIG flat in Dugri Phase I recently. Moreover, GLADA officials rarely invoke provisions for demolition of non-compoundable violations.

In this particular case, field staff of GLADA was sent to the site for asking the builder to stop construction work, but a local leader of the Aam Aadmi Party reportedly intervened and the remaining work on the building (including lintel) was completed overnight.

Now, the GLADA Estate Officer has issued a notice to the builder (2022/4445 dated November 18, 2022) with the directions that illegal commercial construction at the site be removed immediately under intimation to GLADA authorities failing which action as per provisions of the Punjab Regional and Town Planning and Development Act 1995 would be taken against violation of terms and conditions of allotment.

Senior GLADA officials claimed that strict instructions had already been issued to field staff and the supervisory officials not to permit any violation of terms and conditions of allotment of properties and specifically to deal sternly with cases of putting residential properties to commercial use. “Field staff has been specially told not to bow to any kind of political pressure in dealing with cases of violations and to act as per rules,” the officials added.