Illegal commercial buildings thrive in Zone D, Ludhiana MC in slumber

Many commercial structures are under construction in residential areas of posh localities. Tribune photo



Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, July 16

The pace in which illegal commercial activity (construction of commercial buildings in residential areas) and violation of building bylaws are going on in various localities falling in Zone D of the city, it seems either the building branch of the Municipal Corporation has given a long rope to builders’ mafia or else regulatory staff have entered into a tacit understanding with violators with their eye on the pie.

Directions issued to take action: ATP

Assistant Town Planner (Zone D) of the Municipal Corporation Pradeep Sehgal said certain complaints of violation of the building norms and illegal commercial construction had come to his notice and directions had been issued to take action as per rules by issuing challans and further follow-up action.

In a complaint lodged with Principal Secretary, Local Government Department, Punjab, and the Chief Vigilance Officer, Local Government, Punjab, Council of RTI Activists secretary Arvind Sharma has provided photographic evidence in support of his allegation that al least 12 shops/commercial complexes and markets were under construction in residential areas of several posh localities such as Model Town, Model Town Extension, Pakhowal Road, Model House and other surrounding areas.

“Not only the illegal buildings are coming up without the mandatory change of land use (CLU) by throwing all norms to the wind but also other serious violation of building bylaws such as excess coverage, house-line violation, coverage of parking area and even without approved building plan were also being committed by defiant builders — many of them claiming proximity to officials of the building branch,” the complainant said.

Sharma pointed out that there had been a spate of complaints against dubious dealings of field staff and supervisory officials of the MC building branch for quite some time from various quarters but surprisingly no action seemed to have been taken in this regard even after getting directions from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), top officials of the Local Government Department and even the Vigilance wing of the department.

Through the complaint the government was asked to order a high-level Vigilance probe to identify the black sheep among field staff (inspectors) and officials (ATPs) in the building branch so that departmental action and even criminal proceedings, if warranted, could be initiated against the guilty and corrupt persons.

