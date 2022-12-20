Illegal construction in MIG flat removed

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, December 19

A team of officials of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) pulled down an illegal construction being carried out in a MIG Flat in the Y-block of Maharishi Valmiki Nagar on Sunday.

LIT chairman Tarsem Singh Bhinder has sounded a note of warning to allottees of residential and commercial properties as well as members of public to desist from encroachment on the Trust land and properties and also refrain from violations of standard design or building bylaws.

“Violations will be dealt with sternly and the offenders will have to face the music,” he stated.

Assistant Trust Engineer Jaswinder Singh and Junior Engineer Ravinder Singh, who headed the team of the LIT field staff that had gone to demolish the illegal construction/extension in MIG Flat No. 30, GF, said the allottee had broken the rear boundary wall of the flat and work was on for the construction of an additional room by erecting two pillars to support the structure.

Bhinder said a notice under Section 195-A of the Punjab Town Improvement Act had already been served upon the allottee directing him to stop illegal construction, but the allottee failed to comply with the same.

“The Trust labour demolished the pillars, part of lintel and removed the shuttering with the help of JCB machines with clear-cut instructions to the allottee to stop all construction work forthwith or face action as per the rules for violation of terms and conditions of allotment,” Bhinder said.

The chairman further said the field staff had been deployed to carry out a physical survey of all allotted and un-allotted land/properties of the Trust across the city so that firm action, including criminal proceedings (FIRs), could be taken against those carrying out illegal constructions and encroachments.