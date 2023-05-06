‘Illegal’ constructions go unchecked in Zone D areas: PAC to MC chief

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 5

Members of a public action committee (PAC) has lodged a complaint with the MC Commissioner, alleging that illegal constructions are being carried out unchecked in various parts of the Municipal Corporation’s Zone D. The committee has questioned the role of an official from the MC’s building branch for allegedly ignoring the violations.

According to the PAC members, numerous buildings are being constructed in violation of the building bylaws on Dugri Road, Ferozepur Road, Hambran Road and Maya Nagar in Ludhiana. They alleged that despite the illegal constructions, the building branch had not taken any legal action against them, resulting in financial losses to the corporation.

The PAC members, including Dr Amandeep Singh Bains and Kuldeep Singh Khaira, have appealed to the MC Commissioner to launch an inquiry and take appropriate action against the officials responsible for the illegal constructions.

However, an official from the MC’s building branch denied any knowledge of the complaint and asserted that required action was taken whenever any violation comes to light.

A large number of illegal constructions have come up in different parts of the city as the MC’s building branch failed to take timely action against the violations. Many commercial buildings lack parking arrangements in the absence of any check.