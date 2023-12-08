Illegal constructions razed

Ludhiana, December 7
The Municipal Corporation (MC) took action against illegal vends and sheds installed outside shops at Gobindgarh village near the Jugiana railway crossing today.
An official said: “During the drive, organised jointly by the building branch and tehbazari wing of the MC, action was taken against several vends and sheds. The civic body team also razed a few pavements constructed illegally outside the shops.”
An illegal under-construction commercial building near BCM Arya Model School in Shastri nagar was also sealed, the official said.
