Illegal constructions razed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 7

The Municipal Corporation (MC) took action against illegal vends and sheds installed outside shops at Gobindgarh village near the Jugiana railway crossing today.

An official said: “During the drive, organised jointly by the building branch and tehbazari wing of the MC, action was taken against several vends and sheds. The civic body team also razed a few pavements constructed illegally outside the shops.”

An illegal under-construction commercial building near BCM Arya Model School in Shastri nagar was also sealed, the official said.