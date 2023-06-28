Illegal constructions razed by MC in Sunet

Ludhiana, June 27
The Municipal Corporation demolished around 12 labour quarters being constructed illegally in the Sunet area on Tuesday. Civic body officials said the quarters were being constructed in a residential area of Sunet.
Assistant Town Planner (ATP) Pardeep Sehgal said as the owner continued the constructions despite a warning by the MC, a demolition drive was held on Tuesday and the under-construction quarters demolished.
He added that the violations had come to light during a field inspection by the staff of the MC’s building branch. Subsequently, area residents had also submitted a complaint with the MC officials regarding the construction, the ATP said.
