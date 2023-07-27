Illegal constructions thrive in LIT-developed colonies

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, July 26

Illegal building activity is thriving in the colonies developed by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) and later handed over to the Municipal Corporation for maintenance as per statutory provisions made in the relevant Acts. With the building control of such colonies also being passed on to the MC on lands and properties allotted by the Trust is literally wreaking havoc on enforcement and regulation of building bylaws.

Even though the Punjab and Haryana High Court had ruled in the course of a civil writ petition that whereas encroachments and illegal construction in LIT colonies handed over to MC was concerned, officials from both the bodies would jointly take action as per rule. But practically, these directions remain on paper and MC officials continued to approve building plans for commercial buildings on residential plots without making any reference or seeking NOC from the LIT.

In this regard, a city-based RTI activist, Gagandeep Singh Threeke, has lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister, with a copy to the Principal Secretary, Local Government, Punjab, saying that a commercial building was under construction on a 500 sq yd residential plot in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar allotted by the LIT. The building plan of this commercial construction was approved for residential purpose.

When asked, the LIT officials simply washed their hands off the matter with the plea that building control lied with the MC officials and they could intervene only if the MC intimated them about any irregularity. “The trust has power to cancel the allotment in case of illegal change of land use, but we can only act on the basis of official communication to this effect,” said a senior LIT official.

The officials of building branch of the MC (Zone-D) confirmed that the building plan for the said plot had been approved as ‘residential’. ATP Navneet Singla said a building inspector had been asked to visit the under-construction building, which, as per the approved plan, was meant for residential purpose. “However, in case there are violations like excess coverage and or illegal change of land use, action as per law will be taken against the allottee,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sabharwal, president of the Council of RTI Activists, has called upon the Punjab government to put an effective system in place which could take care of such ambiguities and loopholes, which were being exploited to the hilt by unscrupulous builders. “A joint committee comprising officials of the MC and the LIT could be set up for dealing with all such cases of Trust colonies having been transferred to the MC,” he added.