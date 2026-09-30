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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: Illegal drug de-addiction centre busted, 132 rescued, three managers nabbed

Ludhiana: Illegal drug de-addiction centre busted, 132 rescued, three managers nabbed

Among rescued, seven are POs; owners at large

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:23 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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The illegal centre was being run at Ghulal village near the Toll Plaza. File
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The Khanna police busted an illegal drug de-addiction centre and rescued 132 addicts kept illegally on its premises on Tuesday. The centre was being run from a dhaba at Ghulal village near the Toll Plaza.

Out of the 132 persons, seven addicts are proclaimed offenders of various police districts while seven are bail jumpers. The Khanna police would inform the police stations concerned for necessary action against the wanted persons.

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Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khanna, Dr Darpan Ahluwalia, said after receiving a tip-off about the centre, a letter was sent to the health authorities informing that an illegal drug de-addiction centre was running near Ghulal Toll Plaza and a medical team was sought for checking. Accordingly, a team, including Senior Medical Officer, Samrala, Dr Navneet Kaur, Psychiatrist, Khanna, Dr Davinderpal Singh, Medical Officer, Samrala, Sandeep Kasik, Drugs Control Officer and Jasdeep Singh, Pharmacy Officer, were formed by the Health Department.

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Dr Ahluwalia said as many as 132 addicts were rescued by the joint team of health and police departments of which many were those against whom FIRs had already been registered in the past under the NDPS Act and other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). One stolen motorcycle was also recovered from the centre and a probe was on in this regard.

She claimed that owners of the centre were identified as Jagmanjit Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran, Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Ahmedgarh Mandi, Malerkotla, Charanpreet, alias Bablu, of Samrala (who also runs two more de-addiction centres at Ropar and Sangrur) and Navdeep Singh of Ghudani Kalan, Payal. The Khanna police have arrested three managers of the centre and raids were on to nab the owners.

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The SSP said previously the place from where the centre was being run known as Golden Dhaba. When the police contacted the dhaba owner, Harpreet Singh of Ludhiana, he stated that his dhaba was shut down, after which he leased the property at Rs 40,000 per month.

On September 9, the Khanna police had busted an illegally operated de-addiction centre at Ghungrali Rajputan village and seized 15 gm of heroin from its owner. The centre was sealed and nearly 55 inmates were safely rescued and shifted to government-run de-addiction and rehabilitation centres.

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