Illegal dumping of industrial waste continues to risk lives

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, May 5

The illegal and unscientific dumping of industrial effluents continue to risk the public lives with impunity in Ludhiana, if the two illegal industrial units caught dumping their untreated waste into the civic body’s sewer lines during the past two days is any indication.

Even after the tragic incident of 11 deaths, including five of a family, due to a toxic gas leakage from a roadside manhole at Giaspura here on Sunday, the illegal operation and unscientific disposal of effluents or chemicals from industrial, domestic and dairy units in the industrial hub of the state has not stopped.

All eyes on NGT-ordered investigation Even as the magisterial inquiry ordered by District Magistrate Surabhi Malik and the police investigation into the FIR registered in the Giaspura gas leak case were yet to find any clue, all eyes were on the fact-finding probe ordered by the National Green Tribunal.

Though the authorities concerned claim to tightening the noose around the violators, the ground reality and the official action of catching two illegal industrial units again brought to fore the brazen violations that were posing serious threat to the public.

Even as multiple departments continue to pass the buck and refuse to own the responsibility for the Giaspura tragedy, “toxic gullies” continue to dot industrial units in various parts of the city.

While separate inquiries commissioned by the civil and police authorities are still in progress to nail the culprits and find out the exact reason for the tragedy, enforcement staff from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and the Municipal Corporation (MC) were being quizzed by the Police Commissionerate as part of the ongoing investigation in the matter.

According to official information, three common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) with a capacity of 105 MLD (millions of litres per day or megalitres per day) were being operated by the Punjab Dyeing Association under the supervision of the PPCB to treat the industrial waste.

These included a 40-MLD CETP on Jail Road for Focal Point area industries, another 50-MLD CETP also on Jail Road for Tajpur Road area units, and a 15-MLD CETP on Bahadurke Road meant for industrial units located on Bahadurke Road.

Besides, 32-MLD industrial waste was being treated by the industries concerned. It was the treatment capacity for 134-MLD industrial effluent generated daily by legal units, as per the official records.

However, waste generated by the illegal industries and the unscientific manner in which it was dumped and flown into the civic body’s sewer lines and open nullahs still remain a mystery.

Taking a suo motu notice of the gas leak incident, the NGT Principal Bench, headed by Chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel and comprising judicial member Sudhir Agarwal and executive member Dr A Senthil Vel, had on May 2 ordered to constitute an eight-member fact-finding joint committee, headed by the PPCB Chairman, to inquire and submit its report to the Tribunal on or before June 30. Acting on the order, PPCB Chairman Adarsh Pal Vig has called the first meeting of the NGT-appointed fact-finding committee on Monday to formally begin the investigation.

Pollution galores

A recent audit by the state government had confirmed that at least 765 MLD of wastewater was generated within the MC limits of Ludhiana, most of which flows into the sewer lines and open nullahs that further falls into the Buddha Nullah, a seasonal tributary of the Sutlej, which runs almost parallel to the Sutlej through Ludhiana and ultimately merges with the river. The 47.55-km-long Buddha Nullah, which had earned the distinction of being the most polluted water body, bisects Ludhiana into two parts and 14-km of it passes through the city alone.

While 625 MLD domestic effluent was generated daily, industrial and dairy waste discharge was estimated at 134 MLD and 6 MLD, respectively.