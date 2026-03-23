Illegal gates on Ludhiana roads become source of inconvenience for residents

Residents across Ludhiana are facing inconvenience due to illegal and permanent installation of gates on public roads, a practice that has disrupted daily life routine of many residents in violation of civic norms.

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Despite clear instructions from the municipal corporation that gates may only be closed between 11 pm and 5 am with security personnel present, several colonies have sealed certain streets permanently.

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Many such gates are thoroughfares and act as shortcuts to adjoining areas and the closed gates are causing hindrance in commuting. This has caused immense inconvenience to schoolchildren, patients and commuters who are forced to take longer routes.

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The problem is particularly acute in Model Town, where closed gates near Gulati Chowk have blocked access to schools, colleges and hospitals. In SBS Nagar E block, gates numbered 5 and 2 on Pakhowal Road remain permanently shut, with the streets being misused as parking lots.

Similar instances have been reported in Rajguru Nagar, Udham Singh Nagar, Haibowal, Urban Estate and Civil Lines, where residents have taken it upon themselves to restrict public access, disregarding civic norms and human rights. Many residents are using the area near the locked gates as car/scooter/cycle stand.

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In Urban Estate on Chandigarh Road, the gates were closed during Covid as a precautionary measure and since then these have not been opened. A nearby school cites security reason for the same, but the area near the gate is being used as scooter/cycle stand now.

DS Reehal, a resident of Urban Estate, said that despite repeated letters to the authorities concerned, nothing has been done till now. “It is a blatant violation of the law and a source of harassment for the public,” adds Reehal. Ritu Sharma, a mother of two, said, “My children have to walk an extra kilometre to reach school because the nearest lane is blocked. It’s unfair that public roads are treated like private property.”

Harbhajan Singh, a senior citizen from BRS Nagar, shared his ordeal, “All gates are closed at night and only one is open and I have to take a longer route to reach the hospital during an emergency. These gates are not just inconvenient, they are dangerous. Watchman should be deployed at every gate”.

College student Amandeep Kaur added, “We talk about smart cities, but how can Ludhiana be smart if basic access roads are sealed illegally?”

RTI activist Arvind Sharma criticised the municipal corporation’s inaction, stating that, “The municipal corporation has clear orders that gates can only be closed at night with security staff present. Permanent closures are a blatant violation of human rights and civic law. The authorities concerned must act before this turns into a city-wide menace.”

He also urged the Municipal Commissioner and district administration to intervene immediately, warning that “the law is being mocked in broad daylight. If the gates are not removed, Ludhiana’s civic fabric will be affected under arbitrary restrictions.”

What the authorities say

MC Commissioner Neeru Katyal when contacted in this regard said that the resident welfare societies manage these gates on their own, but these cannot be closed during day time. “If any colony residents are facing any issue, it can be sorted out, but I haven’t received any complaint so far.”

Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) chairman Tarsem Bhinder while speaking about the issue said that in the past they had received complaints and gates were removed as well. “Now, most of the colonies have been transferred to the MC and at present no such complaint has been received by us,” he said.