Illegal mining: 10 held for attacking policemen

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 24

In a case related to alleged illegal mining and attack on a police team, 10 persons have been arrested by the Khanna police. Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal said on July 20, officials from the Machiwara Sahib police station had received information regarding illegal mining and a trolley of illegal sand being brought to Machiwara Sahib. The police party along with the SHO, Machiwara Sahib, reached the spot and took possession of the tractor-trailer.

Kondal alleged that the suspects attacked the police and prevented them from taking legal action. She alleged that the suspects took away the tractor-trailer loaded with illegal sand from their possession, after injuring the officials grievously.

Later, an FIR under Sections 307, 379B, 353, 186, 323, 341, 379, 506,148 and 149 of the IPC and Section 21 of the Mining Act was registered at the Machhiwara Sahib police station.

The police have arrested Kuldeep Singh Grewal (62), Vedpal (33), Rishipal (60) and Gagandeep Singh (33) of Tandimand, Manpreet Singh (24) of Mand Jhroudi, Gurpreet Singh (27), alias Laddu, of Tandimand, Gurwinder Singh (29), alias Guddu, of Fatehpur, Naresh (42), alias Tota, of Sherpur Mand, Jarnail Singh (31), alias Rinku, of Mand Jhroudi and Kulwinder Singh (39), alias Kala, of Mand Jhroudi.

The police claimed to have seized one tractor-trailer, four motorcycles, a car, a mobile, a wallet and seven sticks from them.

#Illegal Mining