Illegal mining: Surprise raid at 2 villages in Ludhiana dist

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 4

The Mining Department today conducted a surprise raid in Bhukhri and Dhanansu villages of the district and seized five tippers and an earth mover used for illegal sand mining from the government mining sites in the villages.

A case under various sections of the IPC and Mines and Minerals Act, 1957, against Kuldeep Singh, Randhir Singh, Harbhajan Singh and others was registered at the Meharban police station.

As per information, when the teams went to the villages, they allegedly tried to attack the officials and two earth movers managed to flee the spot.

Afterwards, senior officials of the Mining Department, led by Executive Engineer (XEN)-cum-District Mining Officer, reached the spot and filed a complaint against the suspects and handed over seized tippers and a earth mover to the the police.

Appreciating the efforts of the officials, Mines

and Geology Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said the Punjab Government was committed to wiping out illegal mining from the state and no one involved in the malpractice would be spared.