Illegal political, religious hoardings dot Ludhiana city as election season approaches

With election activity gaining momentum, illegal political and religious hoardings have once again started appearing at prominent points across the city, raising questions over the enforcement of rules governing public advertisements.

Road signs, electricity poles, dividers and other public spaces are increasingly being used to display pictures of political leaders, local representatives and religious figures. In several cases, the boards also carry photographs of senior leaders, including MLAs and the Chief Minister, apparently to give greater visibility to local leaders and their supporters.

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The practice is particularly noticeable along busy roads and near major intersections, where large hoardings are difficult for commuters to miss. The accompanying photograph shows a political-religious hoarding placed close to a prominent road sign, adding to concerns that official signage and public infrastructure are being used for unauthorised publicity.

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Residents said the trend becomes more visible whenever elections approach, as leaders and party workers try to establish their presence through banners and hoardings. They said the unchecked display of such material not only affects the appearance of the city but can also obscure road signs and distract motorists.

“Public spaces and road infrastructure should not become platforms for political publicity. If permission is required for putting up hoardings, the same rules should apply to everyone,” Jasmehar Kaur, a city resident said.

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Residents also pointed out that local leaders often display photographs of senior party leaders along with their own, turning routine political publicity into large roadside displays.

The Municipal Corporation and other civic agencies have periodically removed unauthorised hoardings, but residents said the problem keeps returning as soon as enforcement teams move away. They demanded a sustained drive instead of occasional removal exercises.

With political activity expected to increase further in the coming months, residents have urged the civic authorities to identify unauthorised hoardings, remove them promptly and impose penalties on those responsible.