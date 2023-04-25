Illegal sex determination centre busted

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 24

Acting on a tip-off, the Health Department today raided an unauthorised scan centre that was being run at Mangli Neechi. Those running the centre even tried to bribe the Health team by offering Rs 5 lakh, which were later handed over to the police.

Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said the centre was being run from a house. “Today when the team raided the house, an unregistered portable ultrasound machine was found and sized by the department. A decoy patient was sent after a deal was stuck at Rs 32,000. We found Rs 30,000 cash on the spot,” said Dr Hitinder.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr Harpreet Singh said the centre was being run by a man and two women. Police from the Focal Point police station reached the spot and all of them were arrested. “The department will act strictly against those indulged in such unlawful activities,” Dr Harpreet said.