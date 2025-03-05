DT
Illegal structures of two drug lords demolished

Facing multiple cases, suspects had built houses on railway land
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Mar 05, 2025 IST
A house of a drug smuggler being razed in Ludhiana district on Tuesday.
Continuing its direct action against drug smugglers and their illegal properties under the state-wide ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign, the Ludhiana Commissionerate Police, in collaboration with the railway authorities, on Tuesday demolished unauthorised structures of two drug lords built by encroaching upon the railway land at Talwandi Kalan village in the district.

The structures were illegally occupied by two drug smugglers, both of whom were facing multiple cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

On the directions of Commissioner of Police (CP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal, the police force carried out the demolition operation by bringing down both structures with the help of bulldozers.

The action was initiated on the request of the railway authorities, who had sought police assistance to remove the illegal encroachments.

According to official records, the demolished structures were occupied by Rani, a notorious drug smuggler facing five NDPS Act cases, and Shinder Pal, also known as Nikka, facing trial in nine drug cases.

The Commissionerate Police, along with the railway officials, ensured that the demolition operation was carried out smoothly, with sufficient police personnel deployed to prevent any disturbance or law-and-order problem.

The authorities confirmed that the land belonged to the railways and had been illegally occupied by both suspects. The railways have provided a list of 32 encroachments on its land in Ludhiana.

Chahal reiterated that the Commissionerate Police would continue to take direct action against drug lords under the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government’s resolve to free the state of drugs within three months.

He assured the public that no one would be spared and the drug menace would be completely eradicated, pledging the most severe penalties for the peddlers. He added that a zero-tolerance policy would be adopted against all those engaged in drug trafficking.

Pertinently, the Ludhiana Commissionerate Police had taken a lead by launching the ‘bulldozer’ action against the drug lords in the state last week.

