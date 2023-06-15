Illegal structures razed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 14

In an effort to reclaim its land near Rose Garden from illegal occupants, the Municipal Corporation (MC) carried out a demolition operation, resulting in the removal of eight unauthorised structures from the site on Wednesday.

According to officials of the civic body, a number of residents had encroached upon the vacant land owned by the MC near Rose Garden and had constructed concrete buildings on the premises.

The officials said they had previously warned the encroachers about their illegal occupation, but they failed to comply and vacate the approximately 300 square yards of land.

Assistant Town Planner Pardeep Sehgal stated that the demolition drive was initiated under the guidance of MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal to eradicate the encroachments and reclaim the land.

“After giving prior warning to the encroachers, the civic body’s team carried out the demolition drive on Wednesday morning. As a result, the structures were demolished, and the MC has regained the possession of the land,” Sehgal said.