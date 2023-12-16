 Illegal weapons: Made in MP, Punjab hot market, local police no deterrent : The Tribune India

  Ludhiana
  Illegal weapons: Made in MP, Punjab hot market, local police no deterrent

Illegal weapons: Made in MP, Punjab hot market, local police no deterrent

Revelations made during preliminary interrogation of 3 manufacturers, hailing from MP and UP, who were part of two inter-state gangs busted by Khanna cops

Illegal weapons: Made in MP, Punjab hot market, local police no deterrent

SSP Amneet Kondal and SP (Investigation) Dr Pragya Jain with the recovered huge cache of illegal weapons and ammunition in Khanna on Friday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, December 15

Illegal weapons have been made in different parts of Madhya Pradesh (MP) for decades and those involved in the trade have been doing it for generations, albeit local police action, which is no deterrent for this illicit trade.

Lures galore

  • Social media
  • Quick entry abroad by their foreign-based handlers
  • Easy and quick returns in cash

Generations involved

Manufacturers are in this business for generations, especially in Madhya Pradesh

These weapons, predominantly .32-bore, have a huge demand across several states, especially Punjab, which has emerged as a hot market from where most of the youths are lured as suppliers through social media, offering them quick entry abroad and easy bucks.

The arms, which have been improvised to become high-end in the recent past, have been used in target killings, extortions, kidnappings and other heinous crimes, planned and executed by dreaded ultras and gangsters, through their handlers settled abroad.

These revelations have been made during the preliminary interrogation of three manufacturers, hailing from MP and Uttar Pradesh (UP), who were part of the two inter-state gangs busted by the Khanna police on Thursday.

They were among 10 gangsters, including seven suppliers from different parts of Punjab, who were arrested with 22 weapons fitted with magazines and two separate magazines. A local court this afternoon remanded them in police custody till December 18.

Khanna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amneet Kondal, who led the entire operation, told The Tribune, on Friday that in-depth investigation and exploration of linkages had brought to the fore that the suspects had acquired the weapons from various areas in MP.

“A significant breakthrough was achieved when Kuldeep Singh was arrested. Hailing from Singhana village in MP’s Dhar district, he delivered weapons to various states. The forward linkages in our cases have been traced back to Punjab and UP, who contacted Kuldeep for the procurement of weapons via social media,” Kondal said.

The police interrogation revealed that the weapon manufacturers operate from dingy rooms at their own risk despite numerous FIRs registered against them in various police stations across MP and other states. “The collusion of local police cannot be ruled out,” the investigators maintained.

Their operations span across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and Maharashtra.

“As nowadays social media is active. Such types of people use Facebook, X, Instagram and other platforms, including mobile applications, to advertise themselves and strike deals on such platforms,” the SSP said.

Admitting that international contacts of the manufacturers and suppliers have figured in a number of cases, she said the nexus of the manufacturers and suppliers with terrorist organisations had also come to the fore.

“Earlier, we had unearthed such linkages in the dreaded gangster Amrit Bal module, following which an FIR under the UAPA provisions was registered,” Kondal said, adding that their primary focus was the sale of weapons and buyers potentially engaged in various criminal activities.

She said in certain backward linkages, some target-based delivery of weapons had also been established. “In gangster Lovejeet Kang module busted early this year, weapons were to be used for kidnappings and extortions but we foiled their plans,” the SSP added.

Khanna SP (Investigation) Pragya Jain, who supervised the special drive against illegal weapons, said identifying end users of these weapons proves challenging. “Some acquire these weapons for personal interest while others intend to use them for criminal purposes,” she said while revealing that the usage ranges from commission of petty crimes to targeted killings. Dr Jain said the arrested manufacturer, Kuldeep, who was just 20, had been engaged in the manufacturing of weapons for several years. His father, Parladh, had over 10 FIRs registered against him in different states and was listed as a bad character at their native Munavar police station.

Price ranges Rs 15K-1.5L

While the manufacturers sell a .32-bore weapon anywhere between Rs 15-20,000 to the first buyer, the suppliers sell it up to Rs 1 lakh. A .30-bore weapon was sold by the manufacturer at Rs 50,000 and suppliers fetched up to Rs 1.5L for it. Punjab stands out as a hot market for illegal weapons as there is a traditional liking for possession of weapons in the border state where individuals readily pay substantial amounts for such arms.

Hotbeds

While Dhar and Khargone districts in MP, and Peelibheet in UP were hotbeds of manufacturers, most of the Punjabi youth-turned-suppliers hailed from Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran.

Young guns

The apprehended manufacturers and suppliers are aged between 20 and 30 years.

Record 91 arrests

In a record of sorts, the Khanna police, under a sustained campaign led by SSP Amneet Kondal and supervised by SP (Investigation) Dr Pragya Jain, had arrested 91 manufacturers and suppliers of illegal weapons in 38 separate cases with the recovery of 142 arms, 257 live cartridges and 100 magazines during this year alone. This is probably the biggest action not only in the state but across the region also.

Chequered past

The recently arrested 10 gangsters have a chequered past. While manufacturer Abhinav Mishra, alias Anuj (26), from Peelibheet in UP had been declared a proclaimed offender in a case of attempt to murder in Jalandhar, suppliers Gurlal Singh, alias Sajan (21), of Tarn Taran was wanted in an Arms Act case in MP, Rakshit Sahni (25) of Amritsar was wanted in four separate attempt to murder and Arms Act cases in Amritsar, Mohali and Doraha, and Tejinder Singh, alias Sabi (22), of Gurdaspur had been earlier booked in an Arms Act case at Batala.

However, no previous criminal case against others — Kuldeep Singh (20) and Kamal Badole (28), both manufacturers from MP, and suppliers Mandeep Singh (27) of Tarn Taran, Arjinder Singh, alias Joban (23), Rajanpreet Singh, alias Rajan (22), both from Amritsar, and Baljinder Singh, alias Jind (30) of Gurdaspur has yet come to fore.

#Madhya Pradesh


