Illicit liquor, intoxicating pills seized from medical store in Amargarh

The police on Friday recovered a significant quantity of illicit liquor, along with intoxicating pills, from a medical store in Amargarh, officials said, adding that the shop was sealed and two cases registered over the violation.

The case pertaining to illegal liquor was registered under the Excise Act.

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The police also sealed another medical store in Malerkotla after the recovery of intoxicating pills.

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Police officials said the raids were conducted in coordination with the drug inspectors concerned as part of the state government’s intensified campaign against drugs, Yudh Nashian Virudh.

In Malerkotla, a team from the City-1 police station raided a medical store and recovered a significant quantity of pregabalin tablets. An FIR was registered and the store was sealed.

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A significant quantity of pregabalin capsules without bills and illicit liquor were seized from the store in Amargarh.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said the illegal sale of intoxicating medicines will not be tolerated at any cost, and that the drive against medical stores violating the rules will continue.

He urged the public to share information about drug peddlers on the Safe Punjab helpline number 9779100200, assuring the people that the informants’ identities will be kept confidential.