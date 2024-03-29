Illicit liquor manufacturing unit busted, 28K litre lahan siezed

Ludhiana, March 28
The Ludhiana police conducted a raid and busted an illicit liquor manufacturing unit on the banks of Sutlej. The police recovered 28,000 litres of lahan, 12 tarpaulins and the equipment being used for producing illicit liquor.
Ludhiana Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal said Ladhowal police along with Excise Department officials conducted a raid at Majara Kalan and busted an illicit unit. The suspects fled at the sight of the police party; investigation was on to identify the culprits.
A case was registered against the unknown persons under the Excise Act. Once the suspects are identified, their names would be added in the FIR.
