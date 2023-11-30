illicit liquor, poppy husk seized; two arrested

Our Correspondent

Payal, November 29

The Payal police claimed to have arrested two persons in separate incidents, who had been involved in smuggling of intoxicants.

One of the suspects had been reportedly booked in 35 similar cases in the past. Large quantities of illicit liquor and poppy husk were seized from the possession of the duo in separate incidents. The suspects were identified as Sudesh Kumar Yodha of Ghaloti village and Babbu Singh of Kamma village.

Payal Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nikhil Garg said police officials, led by SHO Santokh Singh, had seized 132 bottles of whisky, which were illegally smuggled from Chandigarh for evading excise duty being imposed by the Punjab Government.

“Having received inputs regarding alleged illegal activities of Sudesh, we deployed police personnel to conduct a search at his residence and seized 11 cases (132 bottles) of High Speed Whisky, meant for sale in Chandigarh only,” said the Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Though details about crimes committed by Sudesh Kumar in the past are yet to be ascertained, preliminary investigations revealed that he was involved in at least 35 police cases.

In the other incident, police officials, led by Ajmer Singh, had arrested Babbu Singh, a resident of of Kamma village, near here, when the suspect was carrying a large quantity of poppy husk at the Cheema village-Daumajra-Ghurala T point.