Illicit liquor seized, man held

Ludhiana, December 28
The Crime Branch of Ludhiana police nabbed a liquor smuggler and seized 100 cases of illicit liquor from him.
The nabbed man has been identified as Chanpreet Singh Maan, alias Ashu (26), of Mohali. He is driver by profession.
CIA in-charge Inspector Beant Juneja said acting on a tip-off, a naka was laid on the Cycle Valley road where on suspicion a Skoda car was stopped for checking. During checking of the car, 100 cases of illicit liquor were recovered.
Inspector Juneja said the smuggler was on the way to deliver the huge consignment of liquor to his clients. Liquor was reportedly bought by the smuggler from Chandigarh.
