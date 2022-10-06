Illicit relationship behind alleged kidnapping of Delhi-based mother-daughter duo: Police

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 5

In the alleged kidnapping of the Delhi-based mother-daughter duo, the Ludhiana police preliminary probe has found that it was not a kidnapping case and the woman, along with her daughter, had fled with the suspect at her own will.

Delhi resident Shahabuddin, the husband of the missing woman, had submitted a complaint to the Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, regarding the matter, who had then marked an inquiry to the Kanganwal police post. A case had been registered in this regard.

Kanganwal police post in-charge ASI Rajwant Singh said on the basis of the complaint, the police had questioned the kin of the alleged kidnapper, who lives in Ludhiana. The kin revealed that the woman had an illicit relationship with the suspect and she was not kidnapped. Instead, she had intentionally fled her house in Delhi.

The kin also revealed that Shahabuddin’s wife had fled with the suspect twice in the past, but her husband had brought her back.

“It is still a serious case as the missing woman-daughter duo is yet to be traced. After receiving a complaint yesterday, we have been searching for the woman and her daughter and soon they will be traced,” the ASI said.

Meanwhile, the complainant said the police should trace his wife and daughter as the suspect might harm them. He, however, refused to comment on the allegation of illicit relationship of his wife with the alleged kidnapper.