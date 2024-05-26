IMD issues orange alert in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, May 25
The maximum temperature recorded by the Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, today in Ludhiana was 41.6°C while minimum was 26.2°C. The Indian Meteorological Centre has issued orange alert for severe heat wave in the region.
“The weather is getting extreme hot these days and only rainfall can relive from the heat stress. Hopefully rain god will smile in the coming days,” said Abha, a city resident.
Since the weather is quite hot, apply irrigations to Sunflower at 8-10 days interval. The crop should not be under stress at flowering, soft dough and hard dough stages, said a horticulture expert.
