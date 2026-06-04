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Home / Ludhiana / Immigration agent gets extortion calls

Immigration agent gets extortion calls

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Mahesh Sharma
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:29 AM Jun 04, 2026 IST
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The caller introduced himself as gangster Ghanshyam Puria. File
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The Division Number 6 police have initiated a probe into an incident in which an unidentified caller have made multiple extortion calls to demand Rs 50 lakh from an immigration agent at Gill Chowk.

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The suspect claimed to be staying in England and hailing from Tarn Taran and introduced himself as gangster Ghanshyam Puria. The police said the suspect had been making extortion calls and sending SMSes, demanding Rs 50 lakh through the number +60424557322 from Karanpreet Singh of JS Immigration Centre, Gill Chowk.

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