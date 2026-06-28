Immigration centre misuses youth’s documents, creates firm

A surprising case of immigration fraud came to light in Ludhiana in which an immigration firm misused the identity documents of a youth who wanted to go abroad for study and created a firm by availing GST number in Mandi Gobindgarh.

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After the matter came to the fore, the police registered a case and launched the investigation.

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The complainant, Balbir Singh, a resident of Kathgarh village in Jalalabad told the police that his son wanted to go abroad for study. After getting information about Smart Study Immigration Centre, Nehru Nagar, in Model Town, here, he applied for his son’s study visa at the centre. The suspect had assured that the centre provides best immigration services.

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He said on the pretext of sending his son Jaspreet Singh (21) abroad, the suspect misused his documents. He obtained a GST number in the name of Preet Traders in Mandi Gobindgarh, Fatehgarh Sahib district. The suspect also misused his son’s PAN card without his knowledge and permission. After he got to know about the same, he lodged a complaint and got registered a case.

The suspect was identified as Rohan. He was yet to be arrested.