Implement 7th pay panel report: Teachers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 22

Teachers of the local unit of the Government College Teachers Association organised a dharna in the college from 11 am to 1 pm against the non-implementation of the 7th pay commission recommendations and delinking from the University Grants Commission (UGC) at SCD Government College, Ludhiana.

A similar protest was also held by the Arya College Teachers’ Unit, a unit of the Punjab and Chandigarh Teachers’ Union, at Arya College, Ludhiana. The teachers at SCD Government College said if the government fails to implement the 7th pay commission, a state-level rally under the aegis of Punjab Federation of University College Teachers’ Organisation (PFUCTO) would be held at Barnala on September 5.

The protesting teachers suspended all teaching and admission related work and raised slogans against the government. Notably, Punjab is the only state in the country which is yet to implement the UGC pay scales notified in November 2017.