Implement e-office system, officials told

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 31

To encourage digitisation, transparency and efficiency in the civic body, Municipal Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal held a meeting at the MC’s Zone D office on Tuesday and directed the officials to expedite the work for the implementation of the e-office system.

The commissioner said, “Under the process, the MC is not only working to digitise services being provided to residents but steps are also being taken to commence e-challans against dumping of garbage in open places/water bodies, encroachments, etc. by the violators. It will be implemented through Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) established at the MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar.”

Aggarwal said the project to implement e-office has already commenced in the civic body and steps are being taken to digitise the record of the MC and also the services being provided to the residents, including unique identification number (UID) of properties, TS1 certificates (NOC), complaints etc.

Further, she said the officials have also been directed to expedite the process of catching the violators, who have been dumping waste in open spaces or have encroached upon roads etc, through CCTV cameras installed across the city. The feed of the cameras is being received in the ICCC and an alert will be generated, if anyone/violator is seen involved in illegal activity such as dumping waste or encroaching on road portions, she said.

She said a number of services like issuance of NOCs against plots, issuance of building plans, submission of property tax, water-sewer charges, etc have already been made online.

She added that under the e-office project, a mechanism is being put in place wherein the residents will also be able to submit applications for availing different services online and they will be able to track the applications too.